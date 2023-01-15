LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands on Sunday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. Police found an adult male who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital where he died. Police believe all parties have been accounted for.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
