LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on the reported shooting in the 2500 block of W Main street just before 6:30 p.m.
Officers then found a man with a single gunshot wound. Police said he was conscious and alert when being taken to University Hospital.
According to police, witnesses gave conflicting accounts of how the shooting occurred.
LMPD's First Division is investigating.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
