LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Russell neighborhood early Sunday morning.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, around 2:15 a.m. LMPD 1st Division officers responded on a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Vermont Ave.
Officers then located a man who had been shot. Mitchell said the man was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD 1st Division officers are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.