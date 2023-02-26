LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed near a gas station on Sunday evening.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers initially responded on the reported stabbing shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of New Cut Road.
Once on scene, officers located a man who had sustained a laceration to the arm. Police said he was taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Third Division is investigating.
Police don't have any suspects in the case. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD (5763) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
