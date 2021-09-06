LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot Monday night in south Louisville.
According to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the department, a man was shot in the 7300 block of Southside Drive around 8:30 p.m.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment on what's believed to be a non-life-threatening gun wound, Ruoff said. There are no suspects in custody, she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673
