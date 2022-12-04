LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday evening.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported stabbing in the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 p.m.
Once on scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed.
Police say he was transported to University Hospital in "serious condition."
LMPD is searching the area for suspects.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.