LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in downtown Louisville early Sunday morning.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to UofL Hospital on a reported shooting victim around 3 a.m.
Officers were advised that a man was brought to the hospital by private means after being shot in the legs. The man was alert and conscious when being attended by hospital staff.
Police said he was shot in the area of 2nd and Market Streets.
There are currently no suspects. LMPD is asking anyone with information to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or online on the Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.