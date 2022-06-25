LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Hancock Street around 12:30 p.m.
Police say the male was found at the intersection of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Shelby Street. He was taken to University Hospital in "serious condition," according to Smiley.
He later died at the hospital.
Police didn't find any other victims in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
