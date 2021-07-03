LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the St. Dennis neighborhood on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was shot in the 3700 block of Clarion Court, near Rockford Lane around 10:45 a.m.
He died at the scene.
Mitchell said LMPD officers are canvasing the neighborhood for information.
"I'm looking for the day that this stops, our officers are being aggressive trying to get illegal guns off the streets," Mitchell said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.