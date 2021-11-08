LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers with the department's Second Division responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, near West Market Street, around 10:20 p.m.
On scene, police found an "obviously deceased" adult male and a female in critical condition "from gunshot wounds," Ruoff said.
The woman was transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but does not yet have any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal, here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.