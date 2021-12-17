LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the California neighborhood on Friday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Hale Avenue, near Oak Street, around 10:45 p.m.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit tips online.
