LMPD police lights generic night.jpeg

LMPD cruisers at night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the California neighborhood on Friday night.

According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Hale Avenue, near Oak Street, around 10:45 p.m.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit tips online.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags