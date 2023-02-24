LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening in the Smoketown neighborhood.
LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said officers initially responded on a reported shooting in area of Simon Alley shortly after 8 p.m.
Officers then located a man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Police don't have any suspects in the case. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD (5763) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
