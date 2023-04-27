LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after officers found a man who was shot in south Louisville Thursday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers responded on the reported shooting in the 8300 block of Arbor Meadow Way around 9:30 p.m. That's near the Highview neighborhood.
Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. Police said he was alert and conscious while being taken to University Hospital.
His current condition is not known as of Thursday night.
Smiley said the man was shot "during a domestic incident with family members."
LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit is investigating, but officers found all parties have been accounted for, Smiley said.
