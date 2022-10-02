LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.
LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue just before 9 p.m. On scene, they found a man who had been shot once, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
The man was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
Second Division officers are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about it can anonymously report it here or call 574-LMPD.
