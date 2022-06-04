LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in the Watterson Park neighborhood on Saturday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Caravan Way, near Newburg Road, around 7 p.m.
Police found a man who had been shot. He was taken University Hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
