Police lights (generic).jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the Shawnee neighborhood Friday evening.

According to police, a man was shot at least twice in the 3200 block of Larkwood Avenue, which is off Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, around 6 p.m.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the victim was conscious and alert while being taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made from the incident.

