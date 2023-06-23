LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the parking lot of the Mid City Mall in the 1200 block of Bardstown Road Friday morning.
It happened around 12:45 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD. That's when Fifth Division officers were called to the mall on a shooting report. Police said the victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, and he was alert and conscious when taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is handling the investigation, but no arrests have been reported yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.