LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot by a teenage boy related to the victim.
According to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, 3rd Division officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of Triplett Woods Ct. around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Mitchell said the man was taken to University Hospital "with what appear to be non-threatening injuries." After investigating, LMPD said the man was shot by the teen during a confrontation.
Mitchell said detectives have detained the teen for questioning.
Officers from the 3rd Division are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.