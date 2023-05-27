LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot at a parking lot in the Jacobs neighborhood Saturday.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers responded to a reported shooting at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Berry Boulevard around 11 a.m.
Officers found a man who was shot. Police said he was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation showed that the man had a dispute with another man in the parking lot then was shot.
LMPD' Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating. There have been no arrests made.
