LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood on Sunday evening.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, a man was shot in the 100 block of Gillette Avenue, near South 1st Street, around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Ruoff said LMPD Fourth Division detectives are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to the call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
