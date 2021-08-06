LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot multiple times Friday evening in the Portland neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of North 19th Street, that's off Bank Street near North 22nd Street.
Smiley said he was "alert and conscious" while being taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
LMPD's First Division detectives are investigating the shooting.
