LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Tuesday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of West Broadway around 8 p.m.
On scene, police found a man who had been shot several times at Shorty's Food Mart.
Ellis says the victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station and two unknown males approached him and fired shots at him. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects fled on foot from the scene. There is no information about the suspects.
Anyone with information is ask to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.