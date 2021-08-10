Police lights (generic).jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot in the Limerick neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of West Oak Street around 3:30 p.m., finding a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ruoff. 

Ruoff said there are no suspects in custody.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags