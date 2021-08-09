LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Monday night.
According to officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, a man in his late 30s was shot in the 400 block of East Kentucky Street around 8:42 p.m. That's near South Preston and South Jackson streets.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
Fourth Division detectives are investigating the incident, but there are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.