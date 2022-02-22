LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near the Beechmont neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4700 block of South First Street, near Louis B. Israel Park and West Woodlawn Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
