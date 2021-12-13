LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Monday night.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to a shooting at 13th Street and West Oak Street around 7:15 p.m. Officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.