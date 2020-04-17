LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer shot at a person who police said tried to flee the scene of a Friday afternoon traffic stop that turned into a fight.
The incident began around 4:30 p.m. Friday, when department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said an LMPD officer stopped a "suspicious vehicle" in the 2700 block of Seventh Street Road. Sometime during the traffic stop, Smiley said a fight broke out that resulted in "the motorist attempting to drive off with the officer still engaged in the struggle."
Smiley said the officer fired one round from his duty weapon and hit the car's windshield. The driver of the car was not hurt, according to police, but Smiley said the individual was taken to University Hospital "with a complaint of not feeling well." Police did not say if the individual is facing any charges stemming from the incident.
The officer was treated for "several cuts and bruises" at the scene Smiley said.
Additional information on the incident will be shared once it becomes available, according to police.
