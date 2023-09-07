LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Multiple reports indicate a Louisville Metro Police officer was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
A call came in about a shooting in on 40th and W. Kentucky Street around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
When a WDRB News crew arrived on scene, they saw Louisville police, the bomb squad and SWAT surrounding a house at 39th and Garland. Neighbors tell WDRB News that they heard dozens of gunshots, maybe even 40 or 50 gunshots. They also say an officer on scene told them another officer had been shot.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear posted on social media at 5:13 a.m. and said "Kentucky, we’re hearing reports that an officer was shot this morning in Louisville. Please join Britainy and me in praying for this officer, their loved ones and all of LMPD."
A big police presence could be seen at U of L Hospital where LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is expected to give an update on the situation.
This story will be updated.
