LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park on Thursday afternoon.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said an on-duty officer was responding with lights and siren to a service call on a fight in progress around 4:30 p.m. The officer, who was traveling on Greenwood Road, was hit when a civilian vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't yield.
The officer's cruiser was hit in the rear driver side. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Smiley said the civilian driver, who wasn't injured, remained on scene.
The crash delayed traffic in the area for around 30 minutes.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.