LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer witnessed a man stab another man in downtown Louisville Saturday afternoon near South 3rd Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the department, said the first division officer saw the stabbing just before 3 p.m. and "immediately detained the person of interest."
The victim, whose age is unknown, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for what is believed to be not life threatening injuries, Smiley said.
"The relationship between the two men, if any, is undetermined at this time," Smiley said.
