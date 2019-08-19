LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro police have recovered several thousands of dollars in suspected drug money, as well as thousands of pills.
According to a post made Monday afternoon on LMPD's official Facebook page, 1st Division officers found the drugs and money after a recent investigation.
The post reads as follows: "Shout out to the 1st Division Impact unit that recently finished a case from a lengthy investigation. From multiple search warrants, they recovered 4 total weapons (two of them stolen, the rifle was defaced), ammo, approx $25,000 in suspected drug money,15,000 ecstasy pills, 2 POUNDS of meth and some heroin. A convicted felon and one other were arrested. #LMPD #1stDivision #ImpactProbs#TippinAintSnitchin #PewPews #StolenPews#MericaPew #AllThatXTho #XForDayz #MDMA#Molly #Adam #XTC #MoonRocks #WhackCandy#ThatsMethedUp #IceIceBaby #SavingThemTeeth#HeroinSucks #Hefty #DoMoreWithHefty #GainPods#NotANomNom #GraybarHotel_Population2 #Zabo#WeWillLeaveTheLightOnForYa#OrangeLooksGoodOnYa #Impact1_DrugDealer0#KiloPress #ThanksForTheTips"
Police say officers found four weapons, including two that had been stolen, as well as ammunition. Authorities say a rifle had been defaced.
About $25,000 in suspected drug money was also located, as well as 15,000 ecstacy pills. Additionally, two pounds of meth and some heroin were also found.
Police say a convicted felon and another person were arrested, though officials have not given the names of either person.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.