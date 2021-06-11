LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police on Friday released body camera footage from an incident involving a man accused of running with a firearm toward a crowded bar in the Highlands.
Carmon Tussey, 25, allegedly took a "long rifle style firearm in the ready position" with a plan to shoot bargoers at O'Shea's Irish Pub around 2:50 a.m. on June 5. Tussey had a prior altercation with people at the bar earlier in the night.
Police said Tussey could have potentially "harmed or killed dozens of people." According to LMPD, two officers, along with several civilians, disarmed Tussey.
LMPD officers John Moore and Kerry Ball were working an overtime detail along Baxter Avenue when they saw Tussey running by.
While officers are bringing the police vehicle to a stop near 962 Baxter Avenue, several hundred feet from the front entrance of O'Shea's, they're heard speaking to each other.
"He's got like an AR dude."
"Does he?"
"With a scope on it."
The officers rush toward a group of people on the sidewalk in front of O'Shea's and say, "Drop it now, drop it now, get on the ground" as the crowd disperses from the man believed to Tussey.
Police bring Tussey to the ground and handcuff him before the video ends.
Tussey pleaded not guilty on June 7 to menacing, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.
Related Stories:
- LMPD: Two officers and ordinary people may have stopped mass shooting Highlands
- Police: Louisville man arrested after running toward Highlands bar with gun 'in ready position'
- Third suspect pleads not guilty in connection with murder at Mallgate Apartments
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.