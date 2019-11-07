LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is responding to a shooting at a Kroger in the Portland neighborhood.
Police responded to the Kroger at 512 N 35th St. around 6 p.m. Thursday on the report of a shooting, MetroSafe said.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad is expected to give details on the shooting at police headquarters sometime Thursday night.
A witness said he saw a man with a gun and another with a knife who had some sort of "altercation."
"The dude that had the gun took the dude's knife and started shooting inside the store," the witness said.
