LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting near Shively on Tuesday night.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Alfred Schlatter Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road, around 10:15 p.m.
Police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Ruoff says police think the shooting occurred around Gerald Drive, near Cane Run Road, and after being shot, the man drove himself to Alfred Schlatter Drive.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
