LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several juveniles were apprehended after multiple vehicles were stolen, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police found a stolen vehicle near New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police detained a juvenile who fled from the vehicle as it continued to drive away.
Police then found another stolen vehicle on New Cut Road, which caused several juveniles to go into St. Nicholas Academy School, which was in the midst of after-school activities.
Mitchell said five to six juveniles were apprehended. No one in the school was injured.
