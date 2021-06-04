LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is looking for the driver who killed a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run on May 31 in the Portland neighborhood.
LMPD released video and a still image of the car involved, which appears to be a gold car that could be an older model Chevrolet Malibu or Infinity.
According to police, the suspected car ran a stop sign around 11 a.m. Monday at North 21st and Rowan streets, hitting a motorcycle.
Curtis Davidson, 69, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed after being hit. Davidson died several hours later at University of Louisville Hospital.
Police said the car drove away after striking the motorcycle.
