LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a man seen in surveillance images stealing from businesses in southwestern Jefferson County.
LMPD spokesman Matthew Sanders said the thief has stolen multiple cellphones and Bluetooth speakers at two Cricket stores. The thefts were reported in late July at Cricket's Outer Loop and Dixie Highway locations. A post on LMPD's Facebook page said the man shown in the images has "stolen a large amount of merchandise."
Witnesses said the man has "12-12-08" tattooed on his neck. According to Sanders, the man is facing felony charges because of the value of the merchandise he has taken.
If you recognize the thief, you're asked to call 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
