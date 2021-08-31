LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for help in finding a suspect that allegedly broke into a church in west Louisville twice in August.

LMPD said a man broke into a church on West Broadway near 39th Street in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Police believe the suspect got to the church on a bicycle while armed with a gun and later escaped in a black car.

According to LMPD, electronics including cameras and computer monitors were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags