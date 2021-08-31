LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for help in finding a suspect that allegedly broke into a church in west Louisville twice in August.
LMPD said a man broke into a church on West Broadway near 39th Street in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
We're alleging this guy broke into a church in the 3900 blk. of W. Broadway twice during the month of August. During one incident he arrived on a bicycle, was armed with a handgun, & fled in a black 4 door car. Large amounts of electronics stolen. Know him? Call 574-LMPD. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/IUrGTcYcTE— LMPD (@LMPD) August 31, 2021
Police believe the suspect got to the church on a bicycle while armed with a gun and later escaped in a black car.
According to LMPD, electronics including cameras and computer monitors were stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673.
