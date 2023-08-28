LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood late Sunday night.
The shooting happened about 10:15 p.m. Aug. 27, according to a news release. That's when 1st Division officers responded to a ShotSpotter report of gunfire in the 1600 block of Gallagher Street, which is off S. 16th Street. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting in the area, but no victim was found.
A short time later, officers received a call that man had been dropped off at University Hospital by private means with a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators determined that the the victim had been shot on Gallagher.
The victim, who has not been identified, was treated for his injuries, which did not appear to be life-threatening according to police.
The LMPD Non-Fatal-Shooting Unit is investigating, but there are no known suspect(s) at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (574-5673) or utilize the online crime portal by clicking here.
