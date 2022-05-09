LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with the shooting of a child in the city's California neighborhood last week.
Second Division officers responded to the shooting on May 4 on 15th and St. Catherine Streets, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The vehicle was last seen speeding away from the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
The boy, whose age is unknown, was shot several times, according to police. He remains in critical condition.
Due to the severity of the boy's injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Police are now searching for a black car that has a temporary tag and a donut on the left rear wheel.
If you recognize this car or know anything about it, you can anonymously report it at 574-LMPD or by clicking here.
