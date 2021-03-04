LMPD-Fifth Third robbery.jpg

Investigators believe the woman, who is seeing passing a note to the teller in photos, is in her mid-20s. (Photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who is accused of robbing a bank near West Buechel. 

Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson with the department, says the robbery occurred at the Fifth Third Bank on the Beuchel Bypass, near Bardstown Road, around 9:22 a.m. Monday. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. 

