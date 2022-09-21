LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
Officers found "several individuals who had reportedly been shot and grazed by a gel ball type pellet," Ellis said. They all refused medial treatment.
LMPD 1st Division officers are investigating the case.
