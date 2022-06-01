LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenage boy was stabbed in the Newburg neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, Sixth Division officers responded on a report of a stabbing in the 5200 block of Shepherdsville Road around 4:20 p.m.
Officers then located the teen suffering from a stab wound. Ellis said the victim was alert and conscious and was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD's Sixth Division is investigating. There are no suspects.
Anyone with information on the stabbing can anonymously report it here or call 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.