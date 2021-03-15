LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager is recovering after being shot Monday afternoon in Louisville's California neighborhood.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of South 23rd Street, which is off West Broadway and Maple Street, around 4 p.m., Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said in a statement.
Officers with LMPD's Second Division responding to the scene found a juvenile male believed to be in his teens. Ruoff said the teen "ran and citizens called for police."
The teen was transported to Norton Children's Hospital with "a non-life threatening gunshot wound," Ruoff said. No additional details about the victim were immediately available.
LMPD's Second Division is handling the investigation but does not have any suspects.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
