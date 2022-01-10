LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting Monday evening in the Algonquin neighborhood.
According to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff, police responded around 5:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of South 12th Street. Police found a teenage boy with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Ruoff said.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit information online.
