LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was shot in the Buechel neighborhood on Saturday afternoon according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4300 block of Fegenbush Lane near Bardstown Road around 4 p.m.
Police said a 17-year-old male was taken to University Hospital East by private means with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.