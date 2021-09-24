LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a male teenager was hospitalized after being shot in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Friday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a shooting on Southern Avenue near Hemlock Street around 4:41 p.m.
Police were told a teenager male had been taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means with a gunshot wound.
Mitchell said the victim's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673.
