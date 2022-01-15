LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Smoketown neighborhood Saturday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of East Jacob Street, near Broadway, around 8:30 p.m. Police soon found a 17-year-old boy in the 700 block of South Jackson Street with a gunshot wound to the hand.
Mitchell says the shooting occurred on East Jacob Street. The boy was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
