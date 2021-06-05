LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men were shot Saturday evening in the Newburg neighborhood near the intersection of Fern Valley Road and Preston Highway.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, a man in his 20s was shot in the 6000 block of Guardian Court, just off Preston Highway. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Around the same time, a man in his 20s was shot near the 3000 block of Fern Valley Road. He was also taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
LMPD has not determined if the shootings are connected, Ruoff said.
There are no suspects in custody in the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
